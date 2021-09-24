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Mockery Of General Public -Film Crew Filming In Melbourne Whilst Australians Are In Stage 4 Lockdown
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661 views • September 24, 2021
Film crew with 1000s of extras and production being filmed in Melbourne CBD whilst 6 million Australians are in stage 4 lockdown.
They are literally making a mockery of the general public.
They are literally making a mockery of the general public.
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