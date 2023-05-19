Why Did God Hate Esau?

The devil has tried everything to get us on his side to be marked as corrupted flesh except one thing. Remember the love of money is the root of all evil. To be worshipped as God the devil has to go after the elect.
Romans 9:13 KJV Bible
As it is written, Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated.
Proverbs 28:5
Evil men understand not judgment: but they that seek the Lord understand all things.
