Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mammon, Treachery, Self-Idolatry, and Systematic Stalking | Controlling the Narrative (Mirror)
channel image
neoremonstrance | J. D. Gallé
4 Subscribers
43 views
Published 14 hours ago

Original source (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDJDRJw0I3yBOriginal source (Brighteon): https://www.brighteon.com/7f7dabb8-40e4-47af-977e-a407136d284d

Original source (Odysee): https://odysee.com/@Controlling_the_Narrative:9/aceldama-the-field-of-blood:c

Original source (Rumble): https://rumble.com/v38tsu5-aceldama-the-field-of-blood.html

Original source (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN00Fmte3jA

Upload date of original source: Friday, 18 August 2023

Channel name of original source (Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, YouTube): Controlling the Narrative

Channel name of original source (Brighteon): Organized_Stalking_in_Canada

Organized Stalking in Canada (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/two_eyes_are_better_than_one

Organized Stalking in Canada (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/@organizedstalkingincanada4291

Channel of original source (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kc6vrOa2L72P

Channel of original source (Brighteon): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/organizedstalkingincanada

Channel of original source (Odysee): https://odysee.com/@Controlling_the_Narrative:9

Channel of original source (Rumble): https://rumble.com/user/ControllingtheNarrative

Channel of original source (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/@controllingthenarrative2288

Title of original source: Aceldama: The Field of Blood

Source of thumbnail image for video: https://favpng.com/png_view/money-bag-cartoon-money-bag-clip-art-png/CEit9qDA

For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting one or more of the aforementioned links and providing positive feedback to the respective content creator. Thank you.

Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

Rumble:  https://rumble.com/c/c-5094586

Keywords
targeted individualtraitorsgangstalkingtargeted individualsorganized stalkingstasileningestapobetrayalgang-stalkingjudas iscariotcontrolling the narrativeorganised stalkingtargeted peoplesystematic stalkingsystematised stalkingsystematized stalkingcontrollingthenarrativeorganized stalking in canadathe programmethe programgang-stalkersgangstalkerstargeted personssystematic stalkers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket