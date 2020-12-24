ALAN WATTS - THE ROAD TO HELL IS PAVED WITH GOOD INTENTIONS

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After Skool
1.5M subscribers
Alan Wilson Watts (6 January 1915 – 16 November 1973) was a well-known British philosopher, writer and speaker, best known for his interpretation of Eastern philosophy for Western audiences. He left behind more than 25 books and an audio library of nearly 400 talks, which are still in great demand.
Get the After Skool Kid's Book - Why Don't Country Flags Use The Color Purple? - https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Country-F...
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Full Alan Watts lecture for this audio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlNVQ...
Music at the end: The Vision by Ra-Grim https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsxeN...
Special thank you to Lana R. for the amazing generosity on Patreon!