This Is How Fire Management Can Help Us

Does fire have any role in the environment?

In this video, Brandon M. Collins, an adjunct professor at UC Berkley and the lead scientist at Berkeley Forests, who spends his time researching how fire influences forest ecosystems, explains how studying fire can help improve fire management.



According to Brandon, fire management is NOT just about extinguishing fires. 🚫



It’s about balancing the need to eliminate the fire entirely with the reality that it is an inevitable part of these ecosystems and finding ways to make our forests more resilient to wildfire. 🌳



