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Memology 101 'You Have Been Infiltrated' [02.07.2021]
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30 views • July 02, 2021
Note: Again proof of the Satanic Corrupt BLM 'Woke' Agenda in 3 min...
'So, we got literal extremists in positions of power.'
PhantomOfMinecraft - 1 hour ago
'This woman is the definition of evil. Why is she not in jail? Why is she holding a position of power in public office? No wonder why Seattle has gone down the shitter.'
Mark Anthony - 1 hour ago
If you're a villain who's not white, you get praised/promoted without question. But if you're a hero who is white, you get the exact opposite. How's that "white privilege" again?
25,956 viewsJul 2, 2021
Memology 101
414K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cWthJqgkWvk
'So, we got literal extremists in positions of power.'
PhantomOfMinecraft - 1 hour ago
'This woman is the definition of evil. Why is she not in jail? Why is she holding a position of power in public office? No wonder why Seattle has gone down the shitter.'
Mark Anthony - 1 hour ago
If you're a villain who's not white, you get praised/promoted without question. But if you're a hero who is white, you get the exact opposite. How's that "white privilege" again?
25,956 viewsJul 2, 2021
Memology 101
414K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cWthJqgkWvk
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