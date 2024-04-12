Create New Account
RUSSIAN T72B KILLS ABRAMS IN UKRAINE - THE FIRST TANK ON TANK KILL OF AN ABRAMS
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 21 hours ago

The official number of Abrams sent to Ukraine is 31 ( I think its 50+/-) but based on that ONE HALF have been damaged or destroyed as of this posting!! A sad showing of our "best", keep in mind these are not our first string models and UK crews are far below our training level. I recreate the kill here. No combat after, Sorry ran short on time.

Keywords
warbattletanksabramswarthundert72

