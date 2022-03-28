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March28 Mariupol Ukraine Russia War Witnesses Discuss Human Shields Issue (Special Report)
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72 views • March 28, 2022
March28 Mariupol Ukraine Russia War Witnesses Discuss Human Shields Issue (Special Report)
Patrick Lancaster
httpswww.youtube.comwatchv=kZsWKXDKI-0
https://odysee.com/mariupol-human-shields-(special-report):b56504c88679065f1373e03b8e7c028ffee82f73
https://rumble.com/vytykt-mariupol-human-shields-special-report-russia-ukraine-war.html
Mariupol Human shields (Special Report) Russia - Ukraine War
Patrick Lancaster
httpswww.youtube.comwatchv=kZsWKXDKI-0
https://odysee.com/mariupol-human-shields-(special-report):b56504c88679065f1373e03b8e7c028ffee82f73
https://rumble.com/vytykt-mariupol-human-shields-special-report-russia-ukraine-war.html
Mariupol Human shields (Special Report) Russia - Ukraine War
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