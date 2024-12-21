Nicole Shanahan @AmericaFest: Fertility Crisis Path to Extinction

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

As I said, vaccination is not immunization, it's extermination and sterelization. (Dr. Judy)

Nicole Shanahan: … There's a biological fact that we can no longer ignore anymore. A species that is unable to reproduce naturally is on a path to extinction. This isn’t an exageration. This is actually literally within the definition of extinction.

In South Korea, the birth rate is .72 children per women in the UK, 1.5 children, in the United States we hit a historic low of 1.6 births per women. This is below the replacement level. That means a path towards extinction. The fertility crisis is hand in hand with a surge in chronic illness. United States $15,000 per person a year in health care expenses, and yet we're 49 in life expectancy! doesn't reconcile. Where is that money going? …

Nicole Shanahan - 12/20/2024

AmericaFest Day 2 https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1870185674072043693 (Nicole’s speech starts at 1h10)