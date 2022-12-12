Spike Protein Detox with Suramin. How it Works? Low Dose Detail. Dr. Judy Mikovitz

FULL SHOW Cytokine Storm - With Suramin We Can Fix it! Dr. Judy Mikovitz https://odysee.com/@WhatIsTruth_WasIstWahrheit_2:f/CYTOKINE-STORM---WITH-SURAMIN-WE-CAN-FIX-IT!-DR.-JUDY-MIKOVITS:d

"Jason Shurka Q: Do you know of anyway, to heal oneself from the injuries from the current injection? Are you aware of anything? Dr. Judy Mikovits A: There’s an antidote. Because these people wouldn’t be injecting people unless they knew the answer. Suramin [ S-U-R-A-M-I-N]. This is THE most important antidote. It is a 100 year old essential medicine. A World Health Organization (WHO) essential medicine for African sleeping sickness. You can innoculate the tiniest amount of suramin and reverse autism." ~ Dr. Judy Mikovitz

"This is hope. This is huge hope... I said Suramin because the FDA made it illegal in 2015...It's a Bayer-Monsanto 1920's drug which is on the World Health Organization list of essential medicines. It was [initially] used wrong, at too high a dose at the wrong time when it was pulled off the shelf to see if it could help HIV...When your inflammation is so high and you are sending out all your immune cells to put out the fire...It's the [inflammatory] cytokine storm that is the disease...Use low dose. Suramin has a half-life of 60 days. That's 2 months. You [only] need a drop." ~ Dr. Judy Mikovitz

More information on Suramin at:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-09-is-pine-needle-tea-the-answer-to-covid-vaccine-shedding-suramin-shikimic-acid.html

https://deeprootsathome.com/pine-needle-tea-potential-antidote-for-transmission-of-spike-protein/

https://holisticgear.com/suramin-the-covid-vaccine-antidote-as-per-dr-judy-mikovits-phd/

"The antidote is called Suramin. Suramin is found in many forests around the world in Pine needles. Suramin is an extract of Pine needle oil. It comes in a synthetic pharmaceutical concentrate which can be injected into your body in case of emergencies or you can simply extract Pine oil through distillation."

"Even better, you can ingest Suramin simply by drinking Pine needle tea.Suramin has inhibitory effects against components of coagulation (clotting) cascade and against the inappropriate replication and modification of RNA and DNA." ~ HolisticGear.com

"Got the Jab? Reverse the damage with the antidote Suramin! In a recent interview, Dr. Judy Mikovits Ph.D. released information on the ANTIDOTE to the Covid 19 Vaccine. If you have been forced to take the vaccine, this antidote may help you defend against the mysterious ingredients of the vaccine. Maybe you had no choice in the matter. Maybe your employer would not employ you without taking the vaccine. If you are looking for the antidote that she mentioned, here it is." ~ https://holisticgear.com/product/suramin/

"This antidote to the vaccine, which has been known by the upper levels of the medical establishment and insiders of the elitist class for almost 100 years, is called Suramin. It is only available by injection, and has been a closely guarded secret not made openly available to the masses during this “pandemic”, yet is an effective solution for parasites and viruses of several kinds, along with a large number of other conditions. Suramin is also used for treating Autism." ~ https://holisticgear.com/product/suramin/











