© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p19n221ec
08/16/2022 Reuters: Tencent is set to sell much or all of its $24 billion stake in food delivery for Meituan to mollify regulators and monetize an eight year old investment. Shares in Hong Kong listed Meituan dropped over 10% Following the Reuters story.