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Dr. Igor Shepherd on the Horrors of a ‘Covid’ Vaccine - Genocide Bioweapon
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371 views • December 08, 2020
Dr. Igor Shepherd is a medical doctor/manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department/Preparedness Unit, and is on the Covid response team.

I was able to have a conversation with Dr. Shepherd after he did a talk for “Keep Colorado Free and Open” this past Tuesday. Dr. Shepherd wrote to me, and I was able to get a copy of his important talk. He has taken great risk to do this talk about the horrors of this new ‘Covid-19’ vaccine, so I recommend that all watch and listen. It is a fairly long talk and questions are answered at the end, but it is worth every minute of your time. He calls them “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction.”

Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and became a Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, and studied under the Strategic Rocket Force. He is an expert today on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives,(CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness. His view is that these vaccines are very similar technology to the bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons. He fully understands that the plan of depopulation and mandatory vaccinations will be at our doorstep very soon, and is shocked that the American people are so passive concerning this enemy takeover. He believes that this fake pandemic is the means by which a communist global government will be ushered into existence; one that cannot be voted out. I agree with this thinking, as this technocratic takeover and economic destruction will be communistic in nature.

Further Info:
Soviet Toxicologist- Covid Vaccine is a Genocide Bioweapon:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/12/Covid-Vaccine-is-a-Genocidal-Bioweapon.html

Source : https://www.garydbarnett.com/dr-igor-shepherds-talk-about-the-horrors-of-a-covid-vaccine/
Keywords
cdc666bioweaponsccpluciferplamodernapfizermrnadr igor shepherdsoviet bioweaponsex-soviet toxicologistwyoming state public health departmentvaccine kill shot
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