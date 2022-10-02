Create New Account
DR. REINER FUELLMICH - Encouraging Update After FALSE Accusations
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago

MIRRORED from stopworldcontrol

Published October 1, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1m9opi-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-encouraging-update-after-false-accusations.html 

Reiner Fuellmich gives an encouraging and inspiring interview with David Sorensen from StopWorldControl.com. He answers to the false accusations of his former colleague Viviane Fisher, and shows the way forward with a new committee that will have a much wider scope.

The New International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC - pronounce I see I see), to investigate and expose many more crimes against humanity committed by the globalists.

He also talks about legal proceedings that will come in the future.

Finally Reiner Fuellmich explains why we will win, for sure.

To view the historic Grand Jury proceedings, and download free evidence PDF visit: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/jury

Keywords
grand juryglobalistsnew world orderdepopulationfalse accusationcovidpcr testdr reiner fuellmichnew international crimes investigative committeeenergy crises

