AI movie editing from Flawless AI (https://www.flawlessai.com/). Mapping faces and altering mouth and facial movements, for full dialogue reconstruction in other languages. Possibly combined with the AI voice generators.

With this, foreign films without the usual propaganda might find success among western audiences. More likely though, Hollywood films will reach a wider audience around the world by presenting their propaganda in the native languages of every country. The nationalist struggle for the soul of every nation is about to get a lot tougher. For nationalist movements worldwide, this will be worse than almost any other technology.

Wiping out local cultures will be easier than it has ever been in human history. It is the dream of the Globalist Empire. Identical propaganda in every language, in every local dialect, and in every accent on the planet, simultaneously. This is the technology empires have been waiting for.

