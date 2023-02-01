Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLAWLESS AI
190 views
channel image
harrier808
Published 17 hours ago |

AI movie editing from Flawless AI (https://www.flawlessai.com/). Mapping faces and altering mouth and facial movements, for full dialogue reconstruction in other languages. Possibly combined with the AI voice generators.

With this, foreign films without the usual propaganda might find success among western audiences. More likely though, Hollywood films will reach a wider audience around the world by presenting their propaganda in the native languages of every country. The nationalist struggle for the soul of every nation is about to get a lot tougher. For nationalist movements worldwide, this will be worse than almost any other technology.

Wiping out local cultures will be easier than it has ever been in human history. It is the dream of the Globalist Empire. Identical propaganda in every language, in every local dialect, and in every accent on the planet, simultaneously. This is the technology empires have been waiting for.

https://t.me/EXPOSEthePEDOSendOfTheCABAL/32513

Keywords
politicseventscurrent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket