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TRUDEAU'S MANDATE IS TO STARVE ALL CANADIANS - 38,000 TRUCKERS QUIT - AMERICANS TO QUIT NEXT WEEK
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522 views • January 15, 2022
TRUDEAU'S MANDATE IS TO STARVE ALL CANADIANS - 38,000 TRUCKERS QUIT - AMERICANS TO QUIT NEXT WEEK
Mirror source: wil paranormal
One of the most important flip flop vaccine mandates has just forced tens of thousands of Canadian truckers to throw in their keys and quit.
Their U.S. counterparts will do the same come January 22, 2022.
What this means is a North American food shortage unlike anything that has ever happened before.
Citizens are being warned to stock up over the next few days or go without food and everything else they've become accustomed to.
SOURCE:
RUMBLE - https://rumble.com/vsmy13-put-out-of-work.html
MUSIC:
PURE BLOODED - Foreigner
Email: [email protected]
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Mirror source: wil paranormal
One of the most important flip flop vaccine mandates has just forced tens of thousands of Canadian truckers to throw in their keys and quit.
Their U.S. counterparts will do the same come January 22, 2022.
What this means is a North American food shortage unlike anything that has ever happened before.
Citizens are being warned to stock up over the next few days or go without food and everything else they've become accustomed to.
SOURCE:
RUMBLE - https://rumble.com/vsmy13-put-out-of-work.html
MUSIC:
PURE BLOODED - Foreigner
Email: [email protected]
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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