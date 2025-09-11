CHP Talks: Pastor Steve Bainbridge—Abolishing Abortion

September 11, 2025: My guest this week is Pastor Steve Bainbridge, lead pastor at The Mill Christian Fellowship in Mississauga. His church will be the location of the Maple Abolition Conference Sept. 18 to 20. Numerous speakers—including Laura Klassen (Choice42)—will be addressing the issue of ending abortion in Canada. Pastor Matthew Trewhella will be speaking on the topic of the responsibility of “lesser magistrates” to confront evil in high places. We encourage all our viewers and listeners within driving distance to consider attending and participating in this important discussion.





