CHP Talks: Pastor Steve Bainbridge—Abolishing Abortion
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
23 views • 1 day ago

September 11, 2025: My guest this week is Pastor Steve Bainbridge, lead pastor at The Mill Christian Fellowship in Mississauga. His church will be the location of the Maple Abolition Conference Sept. 18 to 20. Numerous speakers—including Laura Klassen (Choice42)—will be addressing the issue of ending abortion in Canada. Pastor Matthew Trewhella will be speaking on the topic of the responsibility of “lesser magistrates” to confront evil in high places. We encourage all our viewers and listeners within driving distance to consider attending and participating in this important discussion.


Learn more and register (free) at: https://www.mapleabolition.ca/en


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

abortionlifeprolifechp canadarod taylorpartyabolitioninnocentprebornmississaugachp talkschristian heritagesteve bainbridgepastor bainbridgethe milllaura klassen
