Nick Fuentes/Alex Jones Debate President Trump's Move To Put National Guard Troops On The Streets Of Washington DC!.PLUS, Netanyahu Is Trying To Drag The US Into War Against Iran Again! Is Trump Resisting It, Or A Willing Puppet? Nick Fuentes & Alex Jones Debate The Trump Administration's Successes & Shortcomings