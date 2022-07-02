MASK OFF: White House Scrambles To Downplay “Liberal World Order” Comment - FULL SHOW 7/1/22

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Alex Jones presents video footage of a White House spokesperson telling the American people that high gas prices are the cost of the liberal world order- does he mean new world order? Also, Alex discusses the life and work of his friend Dr. Zelenko, a true American patriot who lost his long battle with cancer just yesterday. Jay Dyer of JaysAnalysis.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and discusses characteristics of the antichrist and the signs associated with the end of time- the second coming of Jesus Christ.