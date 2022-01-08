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The Real Reason Behind Australia's Very Public Shaming Being Used on World Number One Novak Djokovic
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90 views • January 08, 2022
If you follow professional tennis as I do there is one other reason (other than vaccination mandates) that may well be a reason why Australia and segments of the Tennis community have come down hard on Novak Djokovic and if the 'powers that be' plan on stopping Novak and a group of other tennis players from breaking away from the sports governing body, they may well need more than a mandatory vaccine to stop Djokovic from achieving his ultimate goal from divorcing from the TPA.
Related videos: "Police State Australia is Keeping Novak Djokovic as a Prized Covid-19 Anti-Vaxxer Political Prisoner" https://rumble.com/vs2u6r-police-state-australia-is-keeping-novak-djokovic-as-a-prized-covid-19-anti-.html #NovakDjokovic #FreeNovak #AustraliaOpen
Novak Djokovic Championship Celebration & Trophy Ceremony LIVE
Australian Open TV Feb.21/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwQMmy3toGQ
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Related videos: "Police State Australia is Keeping Novak Djokovic as a Prized Covid-19 Anti-Vaxxer Political Prisoner" https://rumble.com/vs2u6r-police-state-australia-is-keeping-novak-djokovic-as-a-prized-covid-19-anti-.html #NovakDjokovic #FreeNovak #AustraliaOpen
Novak Djokovic Championship Celebration & Trophy Ceremony LIVE
Australian Open TV Feb.21/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwQMmy3toGQ
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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