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The Real Reason Behind Australia's Very Public Shaming Being Used on World Number One Novak Djokovic
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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90 views • January 08, 2022
If you follow professional tennis as I do there is one other reason (other than vaccination mandates) that may well be a reason why Australia and segments of the Tennis community have come down hard on Novak Djokovic and if the 'powers that be' plan on stopping Novak and a group of other tennis players from breaking away from the sports governing body, they may well need more than a mandatory vaccine to stop Djokovic from achieving his ultimate goal from divorcing from the TPA.

Related videos: "Police State Australia is Keeping Novak Djokovic as a Prized Covid-19 Anti-Vaxxer Political Prisoner" https://rumble.com/vs2u6r-police-state-australia-is-keeping-novak-djokovic-as-a-prized-covid-19-anti-.html #NovakDjokovic #FreeNovak #AustraliaOpen

Novak Djokovic Championship Celebration & Trophy Ceremony LIVE
Australian Open TV Feb.21/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwQMmy3toGQ

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