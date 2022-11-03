Create New Account
Psalm 23- What it really says & why it matters: It’s not what you think!
BrotherLance.com
Published 20 days ago

Psalm 23 is one of the most quoted and beloved psalms in the Bible. The simple and eloquent beauty has made it a timeless reminder of God’s care for His children. Unfortunately, it is very misunderstood and can lead to a crisis of faith if not rightly interpreted. But there’s no need to concern yourself with that anymore. We will clear things up in short order, revealing the true awesome power of the 23rd Psalm. #Jesus

Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/

Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/

