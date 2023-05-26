X22 REPORT Ep. 3077a - Countries/States Are In A Recession, It’s All Backfiring On The [CB]/[WEF]

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3077a - May 25, 2023
Countries/States Are In A Recession, It’s All Backfiring On The [CB]/[WEF]
Germany has entered a recession, California has entered a recession, the policies of the [WEF]/[CB] are destroying their models, the people see this and are rejecting this. The EPA just shot down the [DS] take over over the water system. The D's are now panicking over the debt ceiling, their plan didn't work.
