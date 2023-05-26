Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3077a - Countries/States Are In A Recession, It’s All Backfiring On The [CB]/[WEF]
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3077a - May 25, 2023

Countries/States Are In A Recession, It’s All Backfiring On The [CB]/[WEF]


Germany has entered a recession, California has entered a recession, the policies of the [WEF]/[CB] are destroying their models, the people see this and are rejecting this. The EPA just shot down the [DS] take over over the water system. The D's are now panicking over the debt ceiling, their plan didn't work.


All source links to the report can be found on the www. x22report.com site.



Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdebt ceilingdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

