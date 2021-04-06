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Ideological Subversion Explained
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31 views • April 06, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov Tomas Shuman Ideological Subversion
A presentation by Yuri Bezmenov given in 1983 in Los Angeles explaining the process of Ideological Subversion used by the KGB to destroy societies.
The Technique being used against the west today.
A presentation by Yuri Bezmenov given in 1983 in Los Angeles explaining the process of Ideological Subversion used by the KGB to destroy societies.
The Technique being used against the west today.
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