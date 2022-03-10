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Mel K: David Brock, Founder of Media Matters… one of the SCARIEST men in America | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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A weekly show between Mel K and Flyover Conservatives discussing the most prominent things happening in our country and around the world that the corporate media won’t tell you!

This week we cover David Brock, the founder of Media Matters, a leftist media outlet. Mel K considers him one of the worst people she knows! Watch to learn why…

Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com

Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv

To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://banned.video/playlist/61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2

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