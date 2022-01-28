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Australian police now supports the CCP propaganda. Svenska efter 3.15
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10 views • January 28, 2022
1. The World Economic Forum, held yearly in Davos, Switzerland, has become an infamous gathering where the elite meet to plan the future of humanity. Recently, that planning seems to have had an overconcentration on depopulation, pandemic tyranny with vaccine passports and mandatory shots, and a new industrial revolution where no one works and the robots slowly supplant our roles in society.
https://rumble.com/vtffmp-klaus-schwabs-social-contract-vaccinate-dominate-crush-and-exterminate-usel.html
2. Australian open calls police on activists wearing Peng Shuai shirts. The Australian police now supports the CCP propaganda. If you are going to put out a message that the Chinese government doesn’t like in Australia, you will be banned.
https://www.brighteon.com/ef298d5f-2642-462f-af3e-d258633bdce3
3. From Hugo Talks-Now there are suddenly 300,000 in the UK with a heart condition.
https://www.brighteon.com/8e6122c2-dbad-4f36-b237-e3c1a5a0d124
4. FUCK U.. YOUR MASKS AND YOUR STUPID FUCKING VAXX. VERY GOOD RANT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/op1wVLyYvQ8k/
5. Messages From The Light Part 7. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKfQLJyKd2Y
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/vtffmp-klaus-schwabs-social-contract-vaccinate-dominate-crush-and-exterminate-usel.html
2. Australian open calls police on activists wearing Peng Shuai shirts. The Australian police now supports the CCP propaganda. If you are going to put out a message that the Chinese government doesn’t like in Australia, you will be banned.
https://www.brighteon.com/ef298d5f-2642-462f-af3e-d258633bdce3
3. From Hugo Talks-Now there are suddenly 300,000 in the UK with a heart condition.
https://www.brighteon.com/8e6122c2-dbad-4f36-b237-e3c1a5a0d124
4. FUCK U.. YOUR MASKS AND YOUR STUPID FUCKING VAXX. VERY GOOD RANT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/op1wVLyYvQ8k/
5. Messages From The Light Part 7. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKfQLJyKd2Y
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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