Samsung Begins Mass Production of 3-Nanometre Chips

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https://gnews.org/post/phmcad39
06/30/2022 WION：Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of chips with advanced 3-nanometre tech. The company claims it is the first to do so globally. Design of new 3-nanometre chip-making process reduces power consumption by up to 45%. It also improves performances by 23%, reduces area by 16%.