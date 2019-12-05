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America Is Fed Up With The Democrats' Fake Impeachment Scam - War Room Full Show
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9 views • December 05, 2019
Owen Shroyer is on fire today as the latest Democrat Coup goes to Capital Hill with fake witnesses, fake testimony and fake impeachment exposes the Democrat treason against America. We replay all the highlights from the hearings and report the untold truth on what’s really happening behind the scenes. We take callers weighing in on the fake impeachment madness. Also, Dr. E Michael Jones joins the broadcast to discuss the decay of American society. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
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