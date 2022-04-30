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Hard to Watch the Heroism of Russian Troops who Risked Their Lives for a Comrade - But was a Fatal Wound. 042922
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172 views • April 30, 2022
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At first we did not want to publish this video - it's hard to watch it. But we decided nevertheless that these shots are also important for the chronicle, as they show the heroism of our guys who are fighting for a dead comrade.
In the video from Mariupol, a Russian marine was wounded by the Azov national battalion. The wound turned out to be fatal - the bullet hit the artery.
At first we did not want to publish this video - it's hard to watch it. But we decided nevertheless that these shots are also important for the chronicle, as they show the heroism of our guys who are fighting for a dead comrade.
In the video from Mariupol, a Russian marine was wounded by the Azov national battalion. The wound turned out to be fatal - the bullet hit the artery.
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