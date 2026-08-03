The Energy Supply Chain Crisis, an interview with Clayton Morris

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A major blackout doesn't always require an EMP. This discussion explores aging infrastructure, supply chain vulnerabilities, and years of underinvestment that may leave energy systems increasingly fragile. Understanding these risks is the first step toward better preparedness.
#SupplyChain #EnergyGrid #Infrastructure #Preparedness #Resilience #Energy #Future
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