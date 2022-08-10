What Happened to Tesla's Greatest Inventions 08/09/2022

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Today Pastor Stan looks at Nikola Tesla’s inventions. Drones has been invented for over a 100 years, yet we are only experiencing it in the last few years. Some of Tesla’s inventions were designed so that the world can have free energy, yet it was never developed. Why? Can someone be behind it all to for the sole purpose to control the people?
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