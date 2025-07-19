The REAL Epstein Cover-Up Goes Deep! GENIUS ACT Gateway to CBDCs!!! This Week's TOP News 7/18/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekly News Report! While everyone is focused on the Epstein list, what the Deep State is really covering up will blow your mind. A sinister and dark world connects billionaire Leslie Wexner, the CEO of L Brands and Victoria's Secret, with Epstein, Robert Maxwell, and, yes, Mossad and Israeli intelligence. Why did Bill Barr declare Epstein's death a suicide, and why didn't he recuse himself from the case when his former law firm had represented Epstein? Then there's a wild connection with Bill Barr's father. Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Green is ringing the alarms that the newly passed GENIUS Act is really the gateway to digital bank currencies that will ultimately lead to a cashless society. Many are calling this the Mark of the Beast. Meanwhile, Americans are being gaslit about the economy while many are taking to social media to tell their stories of dire financial crisis. Jesus, take the wheel. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-real-epstein-cover-up-goes-deep/
