Do Prophecies Say America and Israel Are About to Attack Iran 05/12/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
74 views • 23 hours ago

Today we take a look in God has warned us that America and Israel will soon go to war with Iran. Is this the calm before the storm? Let’s see what the Prophecies say.


http://www.prophecyclub.com


https://prophecyclubgold.com/


https://prophecyclubbar.com/


https://blocktrustira.com/


https://www.josephskitchen.com/


http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
iranattackamericaisraelwarprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Thank You

01:34From the Prophets

12:42War or No War

13:50Chris Reed

25:18Summery

