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Pfizer Wants 3 Shots Per Baby & Child From 6 Month - 5 Year Old; Impossible Efficacy Claim EXPOSED?
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30 views • May 27, 2022
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Check out these reports for more related info:
BREAKING: #PfizerDocuments Suggest Massive Clinical Trial Fraud, "Confirmed" Vax Cases Look VERY Low: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGeYSfZjP0zd/
The Largest Deception Ever? Tracing The History Of The "Safe & Effective" Vaccines Lie: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jzToK0LuWZ1/
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Check out these reports for more related info:
BREAKING: #PfizerDocuments Suggest Massive Clinical Trial Fraud, "Confirmed" Vax Cases Look VERY Low: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGeYSfZjP0zd/
The Largest Deception Ever? Tracing The History Of The "Safe & Effective" Vaccines Lie: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jzToK0LuWZ1/
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://rokfin.com/timtruth https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
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