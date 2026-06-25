NEW SINGLE! World-Wide Release July 1, 2026: “Faith, Hope, Love - Redeemed” is a powerful, contemporary Christian Rock Anthem that honors people around the world who are driven by their Faith, who hold to Hope, and who Love others, even in the midst of great challenges.





Credits:

"Faith, Hope, Love - Redeemed" is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf © 2026, BMI, All rights reserved.

This song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins, with vocals recorded at Murlin's Music World Studio, Maryville, TN, engineer, Rusty Chambers.





Film compilation and graphics are by Ann M. Wolf.





Images/Clips are by Ann M. Wolf or by license via Canva Pro & Envato Pro.





For song and artist info: https://annmwolf.info/





Acknowledgements:

To those who love God & others with all their heart, mind, and strength and to the following: Jo Patriot Girl FL, RIP (Rob), the Admins as well as all the members of "Patriots of Faith, Hope, Love" Channel/Telegram, for their caring and devotion to God, to each other, and to the Cause of Freedom. To join them: https://t.me/PatriotsOfFaithHopeLove