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Gerald Celente: What is coming makes me feel sad
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143 views • August 22, 2020
In this interview that I moved from censored, tracking malevolent YouTube, Gerald with the interviewer's lead covers A LOT of what is going on globally and in our country. TEOTWAWKI is upon us. While making sure we savor some joy in our lives, A WHOLE LOT OF PREPARING has to be done in a very short time.
It starts with open-eyed awareness. Gerald does a good job if you can listen.
Please do. I can use some company when the next page turns.
It starts with open-eyed awareness. Gerald does a good job if you can listen.
Please do. I can use some company when the next page turns.
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