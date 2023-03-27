White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0113 - The Crafts - Report on the crime

Edwards, upset that he had to take a PCR test before being allowed in the Nashville Rescue Mission homeless shelter, attacked Kevin and Leanne with a machete as they waited inside the office of a Public Storage facility. Kevin sustained wounds to his torso, while Leanne sustained wounds to her head and body.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.