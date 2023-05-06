15-Minute Prison Cells: Liberties Lost in the Flip of a Switch - Attorney W. Scott McCollough



childrenshealthdefense

5/6/2023

The surveillance network is “already there,” warned attorney W. Scott McCollough. “They tested it during the Pandemic.”

“And all it will take, because it’s already there … is flip a switch to turn on something like Central Digital Currency,” he detailed.

“Refuse to accept cash, flip a switch, turn on CBDC. Flip a switch — the door is locked at the Walgreens. Flip a switch — when you go outside your 11-mile area or your 10 or 11 or 15-minute city, you are captured and flagged, and you got a cop behind you.”

