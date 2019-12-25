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Kalėdinė Qdra. LTanon ir Kazimieras Juraitis
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1355 views • December 25, 2019
Byla corps
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1208107795939299330.html
Impeachment
https://bongino.com/dems-quiet-on-their-impeachment-fundraising-efforts-as-rnc-gains-600k-new-donors/
https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1208816809161482240
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/23/democrats-tell-court-more-impeachment-articles-maybe-if-trump-lawyer-testifies/
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12295956
Pope
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2019/12/22/pope-francis-tells-christians-not-to-try-to-convert-nonbelievers/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
https://theredpillednews.com/pope-francis-has-blasted-conservative-christians-warning-that-rigid-conservative-christians-are-actually-creating-a-minefield-of-hatred/
Soros
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7820293/Giuliani-claims-U-S-embassy-not-stop-Ukraine-corruption-scheme-funneling-money-Soros.html
https://gellerreport.com/2019/12/uk-investigates-soros.html/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ag-barr-slams-soros-funded-leftist-prosecutors-pursuing-other-social-agendas
China
https://www.theepochtimes.com/lithuanian-lawmakers-urge-chinas-xi-jinping-to-stop-all-religious-persecution_3181671.html
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12295956
Geras
https://twitter.com/ENERGY/status/1208527572683886592
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1208107795939299330.html
Impeachment
https://bongino.com/dems-quiet-on-their-impeachment-fundraising-efforts-as-rnc-gains-600k-new-donors/
https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1208816809161482240
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/23/democrats-tell-court-more-impeachment-articles-maybe-if-trump-lawyer-testifies/
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12295956
Pope
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2019/12/22/pope-francis-tells-christians-not-to-try-to-convert-nonbelievers/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
https://theredpillednews.com/pope-francis-has-blasted-conservative-christians-warning-that-rigid-conservative-christians-are-actually-creating-a-minefield-of-hatred/
Soros
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7820293/Giuliani-claims-U-S-embassy-not-stop-Ukraine-corruption-scheme-funneling-money-Soros.html
https://gellerreport.com/2019/12/uk-investigates-soros.html/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ag-barr-slams-soros-funded-leftist-prosecutors-pursuing-other-social-agendas
China
https://www.theepochtimes.com/lithuanian-lawmakers-urge-chinas-xi-jinping-to-stop-all-religious-persecution_3181671.html
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12295956
Geras
https://twitter.com/ENERGY/status/1208527572683886592
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