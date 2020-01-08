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Reading | Daughters of feminism: Meeting my enemy | Men hurt too [Ger. Sub]
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4 views • January 08, 2020
Daughters of Feminism: Women Supporting Men's Equality by David A. Shackleton
ISBN-10: 0994745338
ISBN-13: 978-0994745330
Chapters: Meeting my enemy [p. 12-13]; Men hurt too [p. 86-91]
German translation: Saria D.
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https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
_______
Quellen
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Hintergrundmusik:
Myuu - Trouble Maker Theme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OS-Zc-ZDZUI
Myuu - The Order's Theme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xvzl0S85HHg
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
Glaring Free HD Motion Background
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7AfgNYD1sY
ISBN-10: 0994745338
ISBN-13: 978-0994745330
Chapters: Meeting my enemy [p. 12-13]; Men hurt too [p. 86-91]
German translation: Saria D.
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Myuu - Trouble Maker Theme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OS-Zc-ZDZUI
Myuu - The Order's Theme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xvzl0S85HHg
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
Glaring Free HD Motion Background
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7AfgNYD1sY
Keywords
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