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Whats Next? Worldwide Starvation and Upcoming Food Shortage
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2766 views • October 16, 2020
Whats Next? Worldwide Starvation & Upcoming Food Shortage
All the evidence points strongly to an upcoming food shortage and worldwide starvation. Do you guys think we will have an upcoming food shortage and worldwide starvation? Let me know in the comments below!
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DISCLAIMER: All articles, videos, statements, claims, views and opinions that appear anywhere on this channel, whether stated as theories or absolute facts, are always presented by Mary Obasi as unverified—and should be personally fact checked and discerned by you, the Obasi Posse. Any opinions or statements herein presented are not necessarily promoted, endorsed, or agreed by Mary Obasi. Any belief or conclusion determined from content on this channel is solely the responsibility of you, the viewer, to substantiate, fact check, and therefore no harm comes to you or those around you. And any actions taken by those who view and support Mary Obasi’s videos is solely the responsibility of the acting party. You are encouraged to think carefully and do your own research. Nothing on this channel is meant to be believed without question or personal appraisal. Thank you.
All the evidence points strongly to an upcoming food shortage and worldwide starvation. Do you guys think we will have an upcoming food shortage and worldwide starvation? Let me know in the comments below!
//Become Part of the Obasi Posse//
DONATE To My Channel Here- https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/maryo...
** Please Note- There are 2 Facebooks (Personal & Public) and 2 Instagrams (Personal & For The Obasi posse) ** currently BANNED ON FB**
* Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ibeezmaryobasi
* Instagram - https://instagram.com/ibeezmaryobasi
* Snapchat – iBeezMaryObasi
* Twitter- https://twitter.com/ibeezmaryobasi
*Instagram -http://instagram.com/notyourmamassecretrecipes
*Patreon- https://www.patreon.com/ibeezmaryobasi
*MeWe Page- https://mewe.com/p/obasiposse
*MeWe Profile- https://www.mewe.com/i/maryobasi
*BitChute- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ni8Y...
For paid product reviews, sponsorships, guest speaking, appearances or other inquiries, contact me at [email protected]
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
DISCLAIMER: All articles, videos, statements, claims, views and opinions that appear anywhere on this channel, whether stated as theories or absolute facts, are always presented by Mary Obasi as unverified—and should be personally fact checked and discerned by you, the Obasi Posse. Any opinions or statements herein presented are not necessarily promoted, endorsed, or agreed by Mary Obasi. Any belief or conclusion determined from content on this channel is solely the responsibility of you, the viewer, to substantiate, fact check, and therefore no harm comes to you or those around you. And any actions taken by those who view and support Mary Obasi’s videos is solely the responsibility of the acting party. You are encouraged to think carefully and do your own research. Nothing on this channel is meant to be believed without question or personal appraisal. Thank you.
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