TLAV The Antidepressant Delusion Is Not Grounded In Science

The Last American Vaagbondhttps://rumble.com/v1dtmf1-the-antidepressant-delusion-is-not-grounded-in-science.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVp1uUE5I0jE/





The Antidepressant Delusion "Is Not Grounded In Science"





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 07/22/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/major-study-finds-no-evidence-antidepressants-work-cdc-wont-disclose-who-working-vax-safety/