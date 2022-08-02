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TLAV The Antidepressant Delusion Is Not Grounded In Science
The Last American Vaagbondhttps://rumble.com/v1dtmf1-the-antidepressant-delusion-is-not-grounded-in-science.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVp1uUE5I0jE/
The Antidepressant Delusion "Is Not Grounded In Science"
This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 07/22/22
Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/major-study-finds-no-evidence-antidepressants-work-cdc-wont-disclose-who-working-vax-safety/