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Silence From The Mockingbird Media On Kamala Harris Spending Our Money To Support The Caste System
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50 views • July 05, 2021
Kamala Harris is an illegitimate Vice President, serving under an illegitimate man in the White House. However, what some are unaware of is the push by Harris in unconstitutionally supporting the spending of American money to enslave the US population through the caste system. Human rights activist Gurcharan Singh joins me in this eye-opening episode that provides the evidence that this system not only means to enslave the population, but persecute and kill Christians.
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