In this podcast episode, we have the pleasure of exploring the fascinating realm of cannabis banking and compliance with Michael O'Neil, The Cannabis Banker.





With years of experience in providing reliable banking services for the cannabis industry, Michael shares his insights on the challenges and opportunities surrounding financial services for cannabis businesses.





Join us as we delve into the pivotal role of banking in legitimizing this industry, navigate the intricate landscape of compliance, and analyze the potential ramifications of legislative shifts such as the Safe Banking Act and the ongoing path toward cannabis legalization.





Tune in for valuable insights into the ever-evolving financial dynamics of the cannabis world in this captivating conversation with Michael O'Neil, The Cannabis Banker.





Guest:

With over two decades of experience spanning financial institutions, technology companies, and regulatory agencies, Michael brings a comprehensive understanding of the banking industry to the table. His extensive background includes roles as an Executive, Senior BSA / Compliance Officer, Auditor, Consultant, and Federal Regulator, where he specialized in designing, implementing, and managing Marijuana Related Business banking programs while also evaluating programs from a regulatory agency standpoint.





Michael O'Neil, The Cannabis Banker

