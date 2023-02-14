Create New Account
Valentine's Day & Love Messages from the Beatles!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published Yesterday |

On today's February 13th, 2023 Out of this World Radio show in Vienna Austria on Radio Sol International (see: www.radiosol.at) during the first part of the program, I will be celebrating Valentine’s Day and discussing how love is the most important and powerful force in the Universe! Messages from Professor Albert Einstein, the Beatles, Dr. Masaru Emoto, and President John F. Kennedy will also be shared! I will also be teaching people spiritual methods to find their partner and/or soulmate – I hope you can all listen to this wonderful, loving program! On the second part of the show, I will be interviewing Suzy Ward with Angelic Messages from Matthew on who caused the tragic earthquakes in Turkey this past week, with many thousands death, and many thousands more injured. The program is in both English and German --I hope you can all listen to this loving, positive show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com www.galacticwisdomconference.com

Keywords
einsteinearthquakedayjfkturkeybeatlesemotovalentinesmessages matthewsuzyward

