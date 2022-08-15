Church Miraculously Survived War in Mariupol, Donbass

"Five hierarchs and hundreds of priests and deacons came together this week for a joint Divine Liturgy in one of the churches that managed to survive the intense fighting during the war in Mariupol.The Liturgy was held on August 10, on the feast of the Hodegetria Icon of the Mother of God in the Holy Protection Cathedral, “the tallest church structure in our region, which miraculously survived with minimal damage from the military operations,” reports the Donetsk Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

About 200 clerics of the Donetsk and Gorlovka Dioceses joined His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion of Donetsk and Mariupol, His Eminence Mitrophan of Gorlovka and Slavyansk, His Eminence Archbishop Barnabas of Makayevsky, His Grace Bishop Barsanuphius of Novoazovsk, and His Grace Bishop Ambrose of Volnovakha for the Liturgy.

A special prayer was offered during the service for the repose of all those who died and were killed in Mariupol.

At the end of the service, Met. Hilarion addressed those present with words of support, consolation, and blessing.

In March, His Eminence Metropolitan Luke of Zaporozhye spoke about his experience accompanying a humanitarian convoy that was intended for Mariupol.





Source: https://orthochristian.com/147699.html