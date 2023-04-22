John Fenn - Hebrew Holidays fulfilling End Time Prophecy

An Amazing time with John Fenn who teaches from the Word of God the Hebrew Holidays and how they with accuracy point us to the catching away of the saints and the Messianic Reign of Jesus Christ our Lord and King! The King is Coming. If you love learning, grab a pen and pencil! Lots of scripture and Please like and share!
John Fenn
Church Without Walls International
www.Churchwithoutwallsinternational.org
