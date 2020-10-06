The Effect of Uncertainty on Our Health and Well-being

When we don't know what action to take about important issues in our

lives it can be quite unsettling. In the case of Covid 19, we are

getting conflicting points of view from a wide range of sources of

information that are supposed to be trusted. Do you trust the FDA, CDC,

NIH, WHO, POTUS, the conspiracy theorists, or do you have your own ideas

about what is happening and what to do? Have you acquiesced to the

mandates of the CDC? Dr. Len and Francesco will take you down the rabbit

hole to explore what is happening and offer solutions to deal with what

is uncovered. Buckle up!