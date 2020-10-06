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The Effect of Uncertainty on Our Health and Well-being
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24 views • October 06, 2020
When we don't know what action to take about important issues in our
lives it can be quite unsettling. In the case of Covid 19, we are
getting conflicting points of view from a wide range of sources of
information that are supposed to be trusted. Do you trust the FDA, CDC,
NIH, WHO, POTUS, the conspiracy theorists, or do you have your own ideas
about what is happening and what to do? Have you acquiesced to the
mandates of the CDC? Dr. Len and Francesco will take you down the rabbit
hole to explore what is happening and offer solutions to deal with what
is uncovered. Buckle up!
lives it can be quite unsettling. In the case of Covid 19, we are
getting conflicting points of view from a wide range of sources of
information that are supposed to be trusted. Do you trust the FDA, CDC,
NIH, WHO, POTUS, the conspiracy theorists, or do you have your own ideas
about what is happening and what to do? Have you acquiesced to the
mandates of the CDC? Dr. Len and Francesco will take you down the rabbit
hole to explore what is happening and offer solutions to deal with what
is uncovered. Buckle up!
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