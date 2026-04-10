Vance Delivers Stark Nuclear Ultimatum to Iran Amid Ceasefire Talks

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- U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance warns Iran before Pakistan talks, asserting strong American negotiating leverage.
- Primary U.S. objective centers on securing Iran’s nuclear fuel stockpile as essential for lasting agreement.
- Comments signal hardened stance as ceasefire negotiations with Iran willing to discuss enriched uranium transfer.
- Iran criticizes remarks as unhelpful, proposes no nuclear weapons pursuit but demands U.S. military withdrawal.
- Outcome of fragile ceasefire talks may impact regional stability, sanctions, and global energy markets significantly.
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