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JCI 2022-03-22: Steve Wohlberg on the Ellen White Controversy
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12 views • April 01, 2022
Steve Wohlberg’s White Horse Media
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/
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TOPIC LIST:
* Is Ellen White the Adventist version of “Mary” to Catholics?
* Is Ellen White a Savior or does she POINT to THE Savior?
* “Mary, Queen of Heaven”: how the Jesuits made humble Miriam the “Mother of God”, “co-Mediatrix” and “co-Redemptrix”.
* Love her or hate her, Ellen White is the most translated, prolific female author of all time.
* What is the proof that a source of information is truthful?
* What is the proper perspective on a human being who has powerfully changed you for good?
* What is the importance of the Ten Commandments?
* What does the Letter to the Laodiceans from Jesus Christ mean to Christians in general and Adventists in specific?
* Key issues that set Adventists apart:
> Preaching Jesus Christ.
> Knowing the identity of the Antichrist.
> Understanding the heresy of “Zionism”: is there a prophetic role for “modern Israel”?
> Promoting good health while maintaining harmony with the environment.
* Are there any other sects of Christianity that preach these messages? Are the vast majority of “Protestant” sects actually teaching Jesuit doctrines?
* The founder of Adventism, William Miller: a Freemason whose mission was to humiliate Christians or a Born Again believer who misunderstood his vision?
* Who are the Remanent?
* How should Ellen White’s massive volume of work be compared to the Bible?
* Was Ellen White a prophet?
* A recommendation from Ellen White verses a Biblical mandate: by example, personal adornment and the wearing of jewelry.
* The precepts of men (and women) versus the Word of God.
* Is discernment a Divine Gift given to those in direct proportion to their Walk with Christ?
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, TODAY!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
TOPIC LIST:
* Is Ellen White the Adventist version of “Mary” to Catholics?
* Is Ellen White a Savior or does she POINT to THE Savior?
* “Mary, Queen of Heaven”: how the Jesuits made humble Miriam the “Mother of God”, “co-Mediatrix” and “co-Redemptrix”.
* Love her or hate her, Ellen White is the most translated, prolific female author of all time.
* What is the proof that a source of information is truthful?
* What is the proper perspective on a human being who has powerfully changed you for good?
* What is the importance of the Ten Commandments?
* What does the Letter to the Laodiceans from Jesus Christ mean to Christians in general and Adventists in specific?
* Key issues that set Adventists apart:
> Preaching Jesus Christ.
> Knowing the identity of the Antichrist.
> Understanding the heresy of “Zionism”: is there a prophetic role for “modern Israel”?
> Promoting good health while maintaining harmony with the environment.
* Are there any other sects of Christianity that preach these messages? Are the vast majority of “Protestant” sects actually teaching Jesuit doctrines?
* The founder of Adventism, William Miller: a Freemason whose mission was to humiliate Christians or a Born Again believer who misunderstood his vision?
* Who are the Remanent?
* How should Ellen White’s massive volume of work be compared to the Bible?
* Was Ellen White a prophet?
* A recommendation from Ellen White verses a Biblical mandate: by example, personal adornment and the wearing of jewelry.
* The precepts of men (and women) versus the Word of God.
* Is discernment a Divine Gift given to those in direct proportion to their Walk with Christ?
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