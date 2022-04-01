JCI 2022-03-22: Steve Wohlberg on the Ellen White Controversy

Steve Wohlberg’s White Horse MediaSUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, TODAY!TOPIC LIST:* Is Ellen White the Adventist version of “Mary” to Catholics?* Is Ellen White a Savior or does she POINT to THE Savior?* “Mary, Queen of Heaven”: how the Jesuits made humble Miriam the “Mother of God”, “co-Mediatrix” and “co-Redemptrix”.* Love her or hate her, Ellen White is the most translated, prolific female author of all time.* What is the proof that a source of information is truthful?* What is the proper perspective on a human being who has powerfully changed you for good?* What is the importance of the Ten Commandments?* What does the Letter to the Laodiceans from Jesus Christ mean to Christians in general and Adventists in specific?* Key issues that set Adventists apart:> Preaching Jesus Christ.> Knowing the identity of the Antichrist.> Understanding the heresy of “Zionism”: is there a prophetic role for “modern Israel”?> Promoting good health while maintaining harmony with the environment.* Are there any other sects of Christianity that preach these messages? Are the vast majority of “Protestant” sects actually teaching Jesuit doctrines?* The founder of Adventism, William Miller: a Freemason whose mission was to humiliate Christians or a Born Again believer who misunderstood his vision?* Who are the Remanent?* How should Ellen White’s massive volume of work be compared to the Bible?* Was Ellen White a prophet?* A recommendation from Ellen White verses a Biblical mandate: by example, personal adornment and the wearing of jewelry.* The precepts of men (and women) versus the Word of God.* Is discernment a Divine Gift given to those in direct proportion to their Walk with Christ?