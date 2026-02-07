Hegseth grumbling about Harvard & China!

😅 "China!"

Adding:

The US dollar is increasingly losing its status as the world’s unquestioned safe haven — and The Economist warns that the shift may be deeper than most investors want to admit.

Despite rising US stock markets and continued optimism around artificial intelligence, the dollar has fallen about 10% against a broad basket of currencies since its January 2025 peak. As a result, American assets have performed poorly in foreign-currency terms. US stocks, for example, have delivered almost no real gains when measured in euros.

The magazine points to growing concern over America’s institutional and fiscal stability. Trump’s tariff threats, sanctions pressure, and volatile policymaking have triggered repeated episodes of investor panic — moments when stocks, bonds, and the dollar all fall together, a pattern more typical of emerging markets than the global reserve currency issuer.

Foreign investors now hold US assets worth nearly 89% of America’s GDP, meaning the world is heavily exposed to any loss of confidence in dollar-based markets. At the same time, gold has surged toward $5,000, suggesting investors are increasingly hedging against long-term dollar debasement and systemic risk.

Even attempts to restore credibility — such as Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve — have produced only temporary relief. The broader trend remains: rising debt, persistent inflation, and aggressive economic coercion are steadily making dollar holdings riskier than at any point in decades.

The Economist concludes that the lack of alternatives may delay a full dollar rout, but the era of unquestioned dollar dominance is no longer guaranteed. The world is being forced to absorb the costs of America’s instability — and the dollar is becoming a more dangerous asset to rely on.