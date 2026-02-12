It's a FIGHT for Survival for Iran | Prof Seyed Mirandi & Lt Col Daniel Davis

Prof Seyed Mirandi argues that Iran is fully prepared for a prolonged conflict and could sustain missile and drone operations for months, far beyond the 5–14 days of intense U.S. strikes some analysts predict. Iran’s most significant military capabilities, they say, are aimed at the United States and the Persian Gulf, not Israel, and have been developed since the U.S. invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

They contend that if the U.S. initiates war, Iran would treat it as an existential fight, striking hard and quickly to force Washington to reassess, including disrupting global oil and gas flows—something the U.S. would be unable to prevent. Iran’s objective would be to end the war, not prolong it, and it would stop if the U.S. stopped.

The speaker strongly criticizes U.S. mainstream media as misleading and controlled by elites, arguing it has repeatedly underestimated adversaries (Russia, Iran). They claim Iran enjoys strong domestic unity, regional support from allies in Iraq and Yemen, and growing resolve to abandon past restraint. According to the speaker, Iran has privately warned the U.S. that any attack would trigger all-out war, rejecting proposals for symbolic or limited exchanges.

Culturally, the speaker explains Iran’s resilience through Shia traditions emphasizing resistance to oppression and martyrdom, arguing Iranians cannot be “killed into submission.” They conclude that a war with Iran would be catastrophic for the global economy, far worse than past U.S. conflicts, noting that Iran is vastly stronger than Yemen, where the U.S. previously withdrew after weeks of fighting.

